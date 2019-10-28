China: Capital outflows rose modestly in September – Standard Chartered

While a soft DXY supported the Chinese yuan (CNY) for most of September, escalating trade tensions weighed on market sentiment, writes Hunter Chan – Economist Greater China at Standard Chartered.
Key Quotes:
The US and China imposed additional tariffs on each other’s goods starting from 1 September. While talks between the two sides continue, the date for high-level trade talks in October was not confirmed until the last week of September. Against this backdrop, non-FDI capital outflows picked up to USD 19.7bn in September from a modest USD 11.5bn in August, according to our estimate.
FX assets held by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) saw a small decline of USD 0.1bn, indicating that overall cross-border flows remained balanced. The merchandise trade surplus widened to USD 39.6bn in September after narrowing for two months, leading to a larger Q3-2019 surplus relative to Q2. Meanwhile, we estimate that the September services trade deficit shrank to USD 22.9bn. We calculate that total net capital outflows (including net FDI inflows of USD 2.8bn) edged up by USD 7.3bn to USD 16.9bn in September -- still modest compared with June (USD 31.8bn) and July (USD 20.3bn). The latest data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) shows that net FX sales picked up in September and the willingness to convert FX receipts into CNY declined.
SAFE recently announced new measures to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, including simplifying administrative procedures for FX payment and receipt and removing some payment restrictions on the capital account. The measures aim to improve the business environment and attract foreign capital.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region
Trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and provided a modest lift. The ongoing uptick US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of this week’s FOMC/BoJ policy decisions.
Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark
Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.
BTC/USD consolidates gains above $9,500
The bulls are back but this time in style and extreme aggressiveness. The largest crypto on the market cranked up the bullish train last Friday and extended the meticulous recovery above $10,000.