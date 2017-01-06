Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
China Caixin Manufacturing PMI below forecasts (50.1) in May: Actual (49.6)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
China Caixin Manufacturing PMI below forecasts (50.1) in May: Actual (49.6)
FXStreet
|
01:46 GMT
AUD/USD registers gains on strong Aussie retail sales number
FXStreet
|
01:43 GMT
BOJ’s Harada: Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policy
FXStreet
|
01:41 GMT
Australia's CAPEX: 2nd estimate for 2017/18 higher-than-expected
FXStreet
|
01:36 GMT
Australia's retail sales rebound beyond expectations in April
FXStreet
|
01:36 GMT
Australia Private Capital Expenditure below forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
01:32 GMT
Trump tweets he will announce Paris Accord decision on Thursday 1500 ET
FXStreet
|
01:29 GMT
PBOC sets the Yuan reference rate at 6.8090
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
AUD/JPY drops below 50% Fib ahead of Aussie retail sales release
FXStreet
|
01:09 GMT
Key data releases - ANZ
FXStreet
|
00:56 GMT
Funds turning net AUD? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
00:52 GMT
Japan Manufacturing PMI: Input price inflation eases to 4-month low
FXStreet
|
00:49 GMT
Projection: USD/CNY fix 6.8137 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
Gold retreats from 5-week high as dollar sell-off stalls
FXStreet
|
00:39 GMT
USD/JPY recovering with eyes on 111 handle
FXStreet
|
00:35 GMT
Japan Nikkei Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 52 to 53.1 in May
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
South Korea Nikkei Markit Manufacturing PMI dipped from previous 49.4 to 49.2 in May
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
Fed’s Williams says unconventional tools will be new normal
FXStreet
|
00:27 GMT
South Korea Trade Balance dipped from previous $12.98B to $5.99B in May
FXStreet
|
00:07 GMT
Japan's data pulse: economy likely to continue expending - Westpac
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Load More content ...