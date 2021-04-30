China Caixin/IHS Markit April Manufacturing PMI at 51.9 vs 50.6 March

Reuters reports that China's factory activity in April expanded at the fastest pace in four months on stronger demand, but concerns over surging raw materials and input costs clouded the outlook, according to a private survey released on Friday.

''The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in April from an 11-month low of 50.6 in March, beating analyst expectations for a smaller uptick to 50.8. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

That contrasted with China's official PMI on Friday, which showed factory activity expanding at a slower-than-expected pace in April.''

Meanwhile, the official April Non-Manufacturing and Manufacturing PMIs have been revealed as follows:

Chinese Non-Manufacturing PMI Apr: 54.9 (exp 56.1; prev 56.3).

Chinese Manufacturing PMI Apr: 51.1 (exp 51.8; prev 51.9).

Meanwhile, the Aussie has been boosted in recent sessions by a soft US dollar and a promising outlook for a global growth recovery which is supporting the commodity complex.

