China Cabinet issues measures to further open economy, foreign investment - RTRS

China Cabinet issues measures to further open economy, foreign investment
Reuters reports latest headlines from China, citing that the Chinese cabinet issues measures to further open economy as well as foreign investment.
Key Details:
To lower restrictions on foreign investment in banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance
To lower restrictions on foreign investment in credit ratings, accounting
To allow foreign-invested firms to list on shanghai, Shenzhen exchanges and new 3rd board
To allow foreign-invested firms to issue corp. & convertible bonds