China Cabinet issues measures to further open economy, foreign investment - RTRS

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters reports latest headlines from China, citing that the Chinese cabinet issues measures to further open economy as well as foreign investment.

Key Details:

To lower restrictions on foreign investment in banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance

To lower restrictions on foreign investment in credit ratings, accounting

To allow foreign-invested firms to list on shanghai, Shenzhen exchanges and new 3rd board

To allow foreign-invested firms to issue corp. & convertible bonds