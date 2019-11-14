China: Broad weakness will still not trigger aggressive stimulus – ANZ

Betty Wang, analyst at ANZ, points out that China’s manufacturing sector remained sluggish in October with no immediate respite likely, despite previous monetary easing measures.

Key Quotes

“Infrastructure investment retreated again, falling short of the government’s goal of shoring up overall investment.”

“Property investment, however, continues to show resilience and will likely end the year at around 10% growth, according to our estimates.”

“Today’s data suggests a need for more policy support, but it is unlikely to trigger large-scale stimulus measures.”