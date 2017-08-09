China August trade surplus narrowed to USD 41.99 billionBy Omkar Godbole
China August trade surplus narrowed to USD 41.99 billion, missing the estimate of USD 48.60 billion. The surplus in July was USD 46.73 billion.
Key points
Exports came-in at +5.5% y/y, expected 6.0%, prior was 7.2%
Imports printed at +13.3% y/y, expected 10.0%, prior was 11.0%
China’s trade surplus with US stands at USD 26.23 billion
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.