China arrests Aussie tv anchor, accuses US of creating “instability” around the world

In a fresh challenge to the upbeat market sentiment, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting Australian television anchor Cheng Lei’s, formerly a news anchor for Chinese state television, formal arrest in China.
“Chinese authorities have advised that Cheng was ‘arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas,’ the statement said,” per the news.
Additional details suggest that Australia has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention.
In different news, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) mentioned Chinese Diplomat Cui Tiankai’s CNN interview where he blames Washington for restricting the free flow of technology and information between the two nations, per the news.
FX implications
Although both the news should ideally weigh on risks, global markets are currently happy with the increased odds of the US covid relief package. As a result, AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7678, up 0.06% intraday by press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD holds steady, looking to extend Friday’s advance towards 0.7700. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.