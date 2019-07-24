China approves tariff-free soybean purchases from US

According to the latest headlines crossing the newswires, China has approved tariff-free soybean purchases from the United States as goodwill.
This development ahead of Monday's trade negotiations in Beijing between US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Trade Representative Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu could provide a boost to Wall Street in the second half of the day and weigh on safe-haven assets such as gold and the JPY.
Meanwhile, although the S&P 500 Futures is pulling away from daily lows on these headlines, it's still down 0.22% on the day.
