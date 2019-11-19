China appears set on trying to ‘wait Trump out’ – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank portray the shift in market sentiment and the major drivers off-late. The bank’s report cite US-China trade tension, protests in Hong Kong and the United States (US) relief to China’s Huawei as major catalysts, not to forget the meeting between the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman, the US President Trump and the Trade Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Additionally, the internal crisis in Iran also gained space in the bank’s report.
Key quotes
“Mood is Beijing about trade deal is pessimistic, government source tells me. China troubled after Trump said no tariff rollback. (China thought both had agreed in principle.) Strategy now to talk but wait due to impeachment, US election. Also prioritize China economic support.”
“The US has agreed to extend permission for its firms to export to China’s tech giant Huawei for another 90 days. However, even that comes ahead of a vote this week at the US FCC to decide if Huawei and ZTE should be officially designated as “national security risks”, which given the constant US effort to prevent its allies from adopting Huawei’s 5G, looks like a fairly predictable decision. Huawei is, of course, a red line for China in many respects.”
“China’s constitution and the Basic Law jointly form the constitutional foundation of Hong Kong. Whether Hong Kong’s legislation is consistent with the Basic Law can only be judged and decided by the National People’s Congress standing committee. No other parties can judge or decide.”
Iran’s closure of its internet continues in response to a major revolt after the removal of fuel subsidies that looks straight out of the Lebanon or Chile playbook.
“In terms of markets, we saw Trump sit down with Fed Chair Powell. For once he didn’t cross any red lines, such as shouting “Where are my negative rates, you nincompoop!”
“The RBA has also released its latest minutes, which state the Reserve Bank expects wage growth to stay around the recent rate going forwards – so disappointing.”
“It’s another uninspiring day in terms of key data, with just US housing starts and building permits. Will that be enough to move key lines into the red or into the green?”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY faces rejection once again near 108.70
USD/JPY is back in the red near 108.60, having faced rejection once at the 108.70 level, as the US dollar paused its broad-based recovery on US President Trump's latest tweet on the Fed rates. Meanwhile, US-China trade deal doubts continue to weigh on the spot.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.