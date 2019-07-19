Analysts at Westpac, notes that China’s Q2 GDP was on expected lines with annual growth decelerating to 6.2%.

Key Quotes

“Support from net exports abated, putting the onus for growth more on domestic demand. While consumption has received support from tax cuts, it is evident in the PMI detail that employment growth is under pressure. As a result, for both the short and long-term, investment is critical. Momentum in real estate investment is strong, but public infrastructure and private business investment remain weak.”

“The credit data points to local governments accumulating funding, and so a lift in infrastructure work can be expected shortly. However, private sector investment looks set to remain weak absent greater liquidity and reduced cost for banks, as well as strong encouragement by authorities to lend to these firms.”