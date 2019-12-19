China announces new tariff exclusions for US imports - Xinhua

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, reports on Thursday that China is said to have announced new tariff exclusions for US imports.

Key Details:

New tariff exclusions will be for some products from the US. The exclusions will apply to 6 different products. The exclusions will be effective from 26 December 2019 until 25 December 2020.

Its worth noting that the new tariff exclusions for US imports only covers chemical products and that there is no mention of soybeans or pork imports, courtesy CNBC News.

This report offers further insights into Tuesday’s Bloomberg report that read China is said to grant more regular tariff waivers for US farm imports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The market reaction remains muted to the above story, as lack of specifics on the trade deal continues to keep the investor unnerved heading into the New Year. USD/JPY holds above 109.50 while Aussie sticks to daily highs at 0.6882.