China and US planning to delay Dec. 15 tariff hike – WSJ

The US' and China's trade negotiators are planning to delay the US tariff hike on Chinese imports that is scheduled to go into effect on December 15th, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with talks.

The USD/JPY pair spiked to a daily high of 108.76 on this headline and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.1% on the day. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased almost all of its daily losses in the last minutes to reveal the improving market sentiment.

Reporting on the issue, "the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request to comment, while a White House spokesman declined to comment," CNBC said.