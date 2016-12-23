China and Oil market in focus today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank notes that the financial stress in China looks to have eased a bit this week.

Key Quotes

“Nevertheless, it will be on the market's watch list today as, for example, offshore money market rates remain at elevated levels, suggesting depreciation pressure on the CNH has not faded fully.”

“The oil market remains preoccupied with comments from OPEC and other producers on the upcoming agreed output cut as well as speculation about what will have happened after the agreement expires in six months. This will continue to set the tone in the oil market today.”