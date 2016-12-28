China aims to cap total primary energy consumption in 2017 - RTRS

China aims to cap total primary energy consumption in 2017 - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports remarks from director of the National Energy Administration (NEA), Nur Bekri, which are here as under:
- China aims to cap total primary energy consumption at around 4.4 billion tonnes of coal equivalent in 2017
- Plans to lift the ratio of natural gas in its energy mix to 6.8 percent next year from 5.9 percent in 2015
- Goal to reduce coal consumption to around 60 percent of the total next year from 64 percent in 2015