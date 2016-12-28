China aims to cap total primary energy consumption in 2017 - RTRS

Reuters reports remarks from director of the National Energy Administration (NEA), Nur Bekri, which are here as under:

China aims to cap total primary energy consumption at around 4.4 billion tonnes of coal equivalent in 2017

Plans to lift the ratio of natural gas in its energy mix to 6.8 percent next year from 5.9 percent in 2015

Goal to reduce coal consumption to around 60 percent of the total next year from 64 percent in 2015