China – A modest recovery in June – Standard Chartered

The Chinese economists at Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited offer their review on the Chinese economy, in the face of disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI data.
Key Quotes:
“China’s economy remains under pressure, despite the US-China trade truce easing concerns of a further escalation in the trade war.
Official manufacturing PMI remained below 50 in June, suggesting the sector is still under pressure.
We expect industrial production (IP) and fixed asset investment (FAI) growth to have improved marginally in June on policy support and seasonal patterns. Exports likely contracted on weaker external demand. CPI inflation likely edged down from a peak level, while PPI inflation may have eased.
We expect money growth to have picked up and credit growth to have eased in June.
We expect GDP growth to have eased to 6.3% y/y in Q2 from 6.4% in Q1-2019, given the weakness in April-May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level
Gold added to its bearish weekly gap opening below the key $1400 psychological mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.