Chilean President Pinera: Will suspend hosting of APEC in November

Chilean President Pinera on Wednesday announced that they will suspend the hosting of the APEC summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December due to the ongoing protests in the country.

This development seems to have a negative impact on the market sentiment because US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart were reportedly planning to sign the phase-one of the trade deal. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.5% on the day at 1.813%.