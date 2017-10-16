Chilean central bank seen ‘on hold’ this week – BBH

Chilean central bank seen ‘on hold’ this week – BBHBy Pablo Piovano
Analysts at BBH expect the central bank of Chile (BCCh) to keep the monetary status quo unchanged at its meeting later in the week.
Key Quotes
“Chile central bank meets Thursday and is expected to keep rates steady at 2.5%”.
“CPI rose 1.5% y/y in September, well below the 2-4% target range. While the central bank has signalled that the tightening cycle is over for now, low inflation gives it flexibility to cut rates again if the economy slows again”.
