Chile IMACEC climbed from previous 1.2% to 1.7% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Chile IMACEC climbed from previous 1.2% to 1.7% in January
11:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:31 GMT
USD/CHF retakes 1.0100 handle
11:26 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:26 GMT
Europe: It's all about politics with ECB likely on hold - BBH
11:24 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:24 GMT
Investors see long CHF as the obvious hedge – RBC CM
11:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:20 GMT
Further weakness expected around GBP – Danske Bank
11:18 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
Yellen confirmed the likelihood of a rate hike on March 15 - BBH
11:16 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:16 GMT
EUR/JPY focus is now on 121.35 – Commerzbank
11:13 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:13 GMT
Fed: Set to increase the fed funds rate at its March meeting - NAB
11:12 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:12 GMT
Sterling: Another leg down coming – RBC CM
11:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
China: Slight ease in capital outflows as RMB-denominated ones ease further - Natixis
10:55 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:55 GMT
ECB Preview: Expect possible changes in language – RBC CM
10:50 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:50 GMT
JPY: Downtrend re-established – RBC CM
10:48 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:48 GMT
EUR/JPY slides farther below 121.00 mark amid risk-off mood
10:47 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:47 GMT
Euro is not working, but it cannot break up - Natixis
10:43 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:43 GMT
USD/JPY rebounds in sync with DXY, back above 50-DMA
10:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
Greece Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY): -1.1% (4Q) vs previous 0.3%
10:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:20 GMT
Gold advances above $1,230/oz
10:13 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:13 GMT
EUR/USD back below 1.0600 amid widening French/German yield spread
09:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
EUR/USD downside momentum appears exhausted – Danske Bank
09:33 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
European Monetary Union Sentix Investor Confidence came in at 20.7, above forecasts (18.5) in March
09:32 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:32 GMT
