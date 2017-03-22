Chile faces heightened recession risks – BBH

In view of the analysts at BBH, Chile is facing heightened recession risks despite the bounce in copper prices as the central bank is likely to continue easing, but fiscal stimulus will be more difficult to enact.

Key Quotes

“The ruling center-left coalition Nueva Mayoria’s (NM) losses in the October municipal elections does not bode well for its prospects in the presidential and general elections on November 19th. President Bachelet’s popularity during her second term has been hurt by several corruption scandals, the weak economy, and a poorly executed structural reform agenda.”

“Whatever happens, it’s clear that Chile is going through an identity crisis that’s perhaps intensified by the end of the commodity boom. While our base case is policy continuity, the risks of a break with past policy are rising.”

“A strike at the Escondida copper mine is in its second month. Last week, BHP increased its wage offer. This week, BHP is meeting with union leaders for the first time in a month. However, union officials said the agenda would be limited to three points: 1) maintaining benefits, 2) not increasing hours, and 3) no differentiating between new and existing workers.”

“Economic Outlook

The economy is still slowing. GDP growth is forecast by the IMF to accelerate modestly to 2% in 2017 from 1.7% in 2016. However, Q4 GDP growth was just reported at 0.5% y/y, which is the slowest rate since Q3 2009. The central bank is likely to revise down its 1.5-2.5% growth forecast for 2017 in its quarterly monetary policy report out in early April.

Higher copper prices should help boost growth in 2017, but a strike at the Escondida mine (the world's largest) is limiting output. There are also growing doubts about the sustainability of this rally, as global copper stockpiles as measured by the LME have risen back to January highs. For the near month copper contract, a break of the December low near 245 would signal a deeper correction.

Price pressures are falling, with CPI decelerating to 2.7% y/y in February. This matches the cycle low from December and is below the 3% target. Inflation has been in the 2-4% target range for seven straight months. This supports the case for continued easing.

The central bank started the easing cycle a 25 bp rate cut in January to 3.25%. It stood pat in February and then cut rates 25 bp this month to 3.0%. The next policy meeting is April 13. Markets are currently pricing in only one more cut this year, but we think this underestimates the potential easing. If current trends continue, the policy rate could hit 2% by year-end."

“Investment outlook