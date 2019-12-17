Chiba’s NDRC: China has the confidence and conditions to achieve full-year economic targets

Reuters reports fresh comments from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, as it implements fresh measures to reach the country’s economic targets.

Key Headlines:

Approved 8 fixed-asset investment projects in November worth a total of 7.1 bln yuan. Consumer prices are expected to remain stable in future. Consumer inflation might be a bit high at the beginning of next year. Full-year CPI this year within the government's range of 3%. China has the confidence and conditions to achieve full-year economic targets.

Meanwhile, amid fading US-China Phase One trade deal optimism, the Chinese yuan remains offered in Asia, as USD/CNY trades just under the 7.000 level.

Markets remain wary over the details of the trade deal and believe that murky details could turn out to be the reason for a fallout once again, as both countries are likely to sign the deal next month.