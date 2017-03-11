CHF still remains overvalued – TDS

CHF still remains overvalued – TDSBy Pablo Piovano
Researchers at TD Securities assessed the outlook on the Swiss currency.
Key Quotes
“EURCHF remains near post-SNB crash highs as the ECB moves closer to policy normalization. This has encouraged FX outflows from Swiss markets as safe haven needs in the region abate”.
”The SNB maintains its view that the CHF is "highly valued", as the situation remains "fragile". We expect continued vigilance from policymakers even as 1.20 looms”.
