CHF: SNB may have intervened in the FX market to offset gains – Rabobank

Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, notes that the news that the SNB’s sight deposits jumped the most in two years last week provided a strong signal to the market that the central bank had intervened in the FX market to offset CHF gains.
Key Quotes
“This is not a huge surprise since the SNB makes it very clear that its maintains FX intervention (and the threat of it) as a policy tool. So far, August has been defined by a surge in demand for safe haven assets.”
“The CHF has been gaining ground vs. the EUR since late April. This may partly be attributable to a pick-up in expectations about the prospects of further forthcoming policy easing by the ECB.”
“In response to the general increase in demand for safe haven assets, last week net positions in the JPY climbed into positive territory for the first time since late 2016. By contrast, not only did net speculators’ CHF positions remain in negative territory, but net shorts increased last week.”
“Given the weight of bad news and the accommodative policy bias of the ECB, the SNB could struggle to weaken the value of the CHF in the coming months. CPI inflation in Switzerland remains extremely low, at 0.3% y/y in July. Clearly, the risk of further currency appreciation would be problematic to the central bank given its mandate “to ensure price stability, while taking account of economic developments”. As a consequence, speculation is building that the SNB may cut its policy rate at its September policy meeting, despite this already being at -0.75%.”
“There is little doubt that the SNB will continue to hammer a bearish drum going forward. That said, as long as demand for safe haven remains heightened, the SNB will be in fire-fighting mode. The optimal backdrop for an effective policy pass through for the SNB would be strong and stable growth in the Eurozone and a return to healthy levels of risk appetite. In the absence of this the outlook for the CHF will be dominated by safe haven demand. We see scope for the CHF to lose a little ground vs the JPY in the coming months, but expect EUR/CHF to creep down towards 1.07 on a 3 to 6 month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid upbeat US inflation, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after the US Core CPI beat expectations with 2.2% YoY. Earlier, German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points. Trade tensions are eyed.
GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050, stable. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh while US inflation beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off
The USD/JPY bears are seen making another attempt towards the 105 handle, as risk-off sentiment dominates the European trading amid global slowdown fears and Hong Kong protests among other global concerns.
Gold eases from multi-year highs, sits comfortably above $1,520
The precious metal extended its rally on Tuesday and touched its highest level in more than six years at $1,535 as investors continue to seek safe-havens amid a number of factors weighing on the market sentiment.
Levels cryptos must conquer to unleash the bulls after another SEC delay
Regulators are back – and back to their habit of procrastinating. The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision regarding three rule changes regarding a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).