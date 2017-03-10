CHF: Eurozone political woes brings 1.14 into focus - ING

Analysts at ING explain that EUR/CHF has been slowly recovering from last Monday's sell-off and they favour support holding around 1.1400 for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“The main event-driven threat to the EUR this week may come from Thursday's release of ECB minutes and concern over any EUR strength. However, EUR downside should be limited.”

“Local events see CPI release on Thursday. A modest pick-up is expected to 0.6% YoY, but nothing to change the view that the SNB will sit tight with policy settings far longer than the ECB and that EUR/CHF will rally.”