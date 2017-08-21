CHF: Easing risk aversion may reverse haven flows – ING

CHF: Easing risk aversion may reverse haven flows – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the absence of any meaningful comments from President Draghi, analysts at ING expect EUR/CHF to trade around the 1.1300, lacking a reason to move higher.
Key Quotes
“It’s worth noting that unlike EUR/USD, the EUR/CHF drop after the ECB minutes was persistent.”
“Domestic Swiss data should have a non-existent impact on the franc. Range-bound EUR/USD this week points to a range-bound USD/CHF.”
