CHF: Easing risk aversion may reverse haven flows – ING

In the absence of any meaningful comments from President Draghi, analysts at ING expect EUR/CHF to trade around the 1.1300, lacking a reason to move higher.

Key Quotes

“It’s worth noting that unlike EUR/USD, the EUR/CHF drop after the ECB minutes was persistent.”

“Domestic Swiss data should have a non-existent impact on the franc. Range-bound EUR/USD this week points to a range-bound USD/CHF.”