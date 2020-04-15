CHCI Stock Price: Comstock Holding Companies Inc more than triples after earnings

- CHCI is trading above $5, more than three times its previous value.
- Upbeat earnings figures are boosting Comstock Holding Companies.
- Shares are rising after a long period of falls and despite pressure in broader markets.
The share of Comstock Holding Companies, a residential property management company based in Reston Virginia, is surging. The stock is trading at nearly three times its closing value, up around 180% and enjoying robust demand.
Comstock Holding Companies opened its books for the quarter ending on December 31, 2019, and for the full year. It is essential to note that most companies have begun reporting results for the first quarter of 2020, which already looks different.
CHCI reported that total revenue increased by 54% to $25.3 million in 2019, as compared to $16.4 million in 2018. Revenue from real estate services increased by 88% to $5.7 million in 2018, as compared to $3.0 million in the prior year.
Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer expressed satisfaction from the results. How will the COVID-19 crisis influence the firm? There is room to believe that it will be adversely impacted, but that is a story for another quarter.
CHCI stock price today
The stock is not only surging to the highest levels since 2015 but also defying the general trend in markets. Stocks are struggling amid the coronavirus crisis and the economic impact. US retail sales have shown a plunge of 8.7% in March and industrial output fell by 5.4%. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book is next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.09 amid damp mood, mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is below 1.09 as the market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.