CHCI Stock Price: Comstock Holding Companies Inc more than triples after earnings

CHCI is trading above $5, more than three times its previous value.

Upbeat earnings figures are boosting Comstock Holding Companies.

Shares are rising after a long period of falls and despite pressure in broader markets.

The share of Comstock Holding Companies, a residential property management company based in Reston Virginia, is surging. The stock is trading at nearly three times its closing value, up around 180% and enjoying robust demand.

Comstock Holding Companies opened its books for the quarter ending on December 31, 2019, and for the full year. It is essential to note that most companies have begun reporting results for the first quarter of 2020, which already looks different.

CHCI reported that total revenue increased by 54% to $25.3 million in 2019, as compared to $16.4 million in 2018. Revenue from real estate services increased by 88% to $5.7 million in 2018, as compared to $3.0 million in the prior year.

Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer expressed satisfaction from the results. How will the COVID-19 crisis influence the firm? There is room to believe that it will be adversely impacted, but that is a story for another quarter.

The stock is not only surging to the highest levels since 2015 but also defying the general trend in markets. Stocks are struggling amid the coronavirus crisis and the economic impact. US retail sales have shown a plunge of 8.7% in March and industrial output fell by 5.4%. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book is next.