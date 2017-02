More from Chief J.Yellen at her semi-annual testimonty:

Changes in fiscal policy could affect outlook.

FOMC expects moderate expansion, inflation rising to 2%.

Fed to adjust rate path views as outlook evolves.

Fed Will Continue Reinvesting Proceeds From Maturing Securities.

Reiterates December Staff Projections, Forecasting Rates At 1.4 % End-2017, 2.1% End-2018, 2.9% End-2019.