Chances of a February RBA rate cut decrease

Traders have trimmed the probability of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in February following the upbeat Aussie jobs report, according to Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac.

The odds have dropped to 45 percent from 60 percent seen ahead of the jobs report.

The Australian economy added 39.9K jobs in November, beating the forecasted rise of 14K, having lost 19K positions in October, the official data released at 00:30 GMT showed.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 5.2% from 5.3%.

The AUD/USD pair jumped more than 20 pips to a session high of 0.6881 on jobs data and was last seen trading at 0.6865.

