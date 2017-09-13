Chancellor Merkel wants to retain Schaeuble as Finance Minister after elections

Chancellor Merkel wants to retain Schaeuble as Finance Minister after electionsBy Omkar Godbole
News is crossing the wires via Bloomberg that Chancellor Merkel wants to retain Schaeuble as the Finance Minister after elections.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wants to run fiscal surpluses every year until 2020 and has only vaguely hinted at tax cuts. So there is little scope for fiscal reflation
