CFTC: USD longs edged higher, EUR shorts dropped back - Rabobank

According to the IMM net speculators’ positioning as at May 28, 2019, USD longs edged a little higher but have remained essentially consolidative since the middle of March.

Key Quotes

“Net short GBP positions increased for a second week on the back of UK political tensions.”

“The level of JPY shorts held fairly steady last week.”

“Short EUR positions dropped back a touch but remain elevated.”

“CHF net shorts dropped lower reflecting the rise of risk aversion in the market.”

“CAD net shorts dropped back for a second week. BoC policy, trade talks and oil prices are in view.”

“AUD net shorts increased a touch on US/China trade tensions and on speculation of a potential June RBA rate cut.”