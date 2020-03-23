CFTC Positioning Report: Speculators turned positive on EUR

These are the main highlights of the latest CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on arch 17th:
- EUR net longs re-emerged for the first time since late September 2018. Speculators increased their positive exposure on EUR on the back of stretched positioning in past weeks, the favourable balance of the current account in the euro area and the weaker buck following Fed initial wave of easing monetary conditions.
- JPY net longs climbed to the highest level since late August 2019 in response to the continuation of the firm demand for the safe haven universe. By the same token, net longs in CHF advanced to levels last seen in September 2016.
- RUB net longs decreased to the lowest level since mid-January 2019 as traders kept assessing the impact of the oil price crisis on the Russian currency and economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as market digests Fed’s massive stimulus
The dollar is on the back-foot as equities try to recover following the US Federal Reserve announcement of its largest-ever stimulus program.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.1650
GBP/USD has risen from the lows to around 1.1650 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space
Bitcoin, Ether and XRP show positive signs and step down from the global sell-off. The cliffs of hell are still close, so there might be some selling aimed at shaking off the weak hands. Crypto could begin to move up at the end of this week.
S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings
The Fed has announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program to save the country from COVID-19. The technical aspect in the medium term is frightening, with achievable goals at the level of 1700 points.
WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.