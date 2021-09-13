CFTC Positioning Report: Net longs in the dollar increased further

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on September 7th:
- Speculators trimmed their gross longs and shorts in the dollar, taking the net longs to the highest level since early March 2020. Investors continued to adjust to the cautious post-Jackson Hole message from Chief Powell. That, plus month-end flows and the re-emergence of the risk appetite dragged the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh lows in the sub-92.00 area, just to rebound afterwards.
- Net longs in EUR climbed to 3-week tops mainly backed by the resurgence of the risk-on sentiment amidst the broad-based dollar weakness in the wake of the Jackson Hole event. Against this, EUR/USD managed to finally surpass, albeit briefly, the key barrier at 1.1900. This uptick, however, lacked follow through.
- Net shorts in GBP increased to levels last seen over a year ago. The weakness in the dollar helped Cable to advance to fresh tops in the vicinity of the 1.3900 barrier, just to deflate soon afterwards.
- In the haven universe, CHF net longs retreated to the area last seen in early May, while net shorts in JPY shrank to 4-week lows.
- Net longs in WTI dropped to early March 2019 lows, as traders kept trimming their long exposure while covering their short positions at the same time. Prices of the barrel of the WTI traded on a side-lined fashion and probed the $70.00 mark and above, although failed to close beyond it. Supply concerns, Delta-linked demand jitters and geopolitical drivers are expected to keep ruling the price dynamics around crude oil for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts
EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters over Fed tapering supersede mixed clues from elsewhere.
GBP/USD remains defensive below 1.3850 on steady USD
GBP/USD started the fresh trading week on a subdued note and remained pressured below 1.3850. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. Brexit chaos, downbeat economic data outweigh hawkish BOE.
Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat
Gold prices attempt to rebound from the daily lows and inches closer to $1,795 on Monday. The drop in the US benchmark US Treasury yields supported the current upside movement in the prices.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
Inflation angst
US equities fell for a fifth straight day on Friday enduring their worst week since June. Asian markets faced a tough start to the week after US losses and amid further Chinese regulatory measures.