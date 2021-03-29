CFTC Positioning Report: JPY net shorts climbed further

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on March 23rd:
- Speculators kept adding gross shorts to their JPY positions uninterruptedly since mid-January, taking the net shorts to the highest level since late February 2020. Higher US yields and the pledge to keep the accommodative stance unchanged for the foreseeable future by the BoJ have been exacerbating the outflows from the safe haven for yet another week.
- Net longs in EUR and USD roughly kept the status quo against the backdrop of the reflation/vaccine trade coupled with higher yields and prospects of higher US inflation in the next months. It is worth noting that the US economy outperformance narrative continued to lend support to the strong upside momentum around the buck.
- The context of higher US yields kept undermining the mood around Gold, motivating investors to drag net longs to yearly lows around 174K contracts amidst a consolidative stance in spot above the $1,700 mark per ounce troy.
- Net longs in GBP retreated to levels las recorded in late February. The rally in Cable shed further ground on the back of renewed concerns over the UK economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic, the dovish stance from the BoE and the strong advance of the US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood
The recovery attempts in EUR/USD remain capped below 1.1800 starting out a holiday-shortened NFP week. Macro-economic divergence continues to weigh on the common currency. The US dollar remains underpinned by the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3800 ahead of the London open. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in the UK seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.
Gold: $1717 remains in sight amid healthy resistance levels
Gold’s (XAU/USD) upside attempts appear limited, as the US dollar is likely to hold the upper edge across the board heading into the NFP week. The greenback continues to draw bids on the back of economic recovery and successful vaccine campaigns in the US.
Suez Canal Update: Ever Given engines started, seen moving to Great Lakes Area
Further updates are on the Suez Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is almost completely floated and will undergo initial inspections before being moved, Reuters reports, citing a shipping source.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057
Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.