CFTC Positioning Report: JPY net longs in multi-year highs

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on January 5th:
- Speculators took the net longs in the Japanese yen to the highest level since early October 2016. In fact, investors continued to gauge the global ultra-low interest rate context vs. the potential repatriation and renewed focus on domestic assets.
- USD net shorts increased to levels last observed in mid-March 2020 amidst increasing likelihood of extra US fiscal stimulus under the Biden’s presidency, the ongoing vaccine rollout and hopes of a solid recovery in the global economy.
- Net longs in EUR receded to 3-week lows against the backdrop of rising concerns over the advance of the pandemic in the Old Continent and tighter restrictions in many major economies, which could temper the economic recovery in the next months.
- The better tone in the risk complex coupled with the recovery in the Chinese economy and higher crude oil prices dragged net shorts in AUD to levels recorded in early November 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.