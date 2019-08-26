CFTC Positioning Report: JPY net longs in multi-year highs

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on August 20:
- Speculators kept adding longs to the already positive stance in the safe haven JPY, taking net longs to the highest level since early November 2016. Increasing concerns on the US-China protracted trade war and its impact on global growth kept the demand for safe assets unabated for yet another week.
- RUB net longs shrunk to the lowest level since March 12. In fact gross longs extended the downtrend for yet another week, exacerbated at the same time by the recent fresh round of US sanctions.
- EUR net shorts receded to multi-week lows, as market participants appear to have shifted their focus to the likeliness of further easing by the Fed rather than keep adjusting to the prospects of looser monetary conditions by the ECB as soon as next month.
- GBP net shorts receded to 3-week lows following some tepid hopes that a ‘hard Brexit’ could be avoided eventually. Despite this correction, the sentiment around the Sterling remains fragile to say the least.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
