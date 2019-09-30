CFTC Positioning Report: GBP net shorts receded to multi-week lows

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on September 24th:

- Speculators kept adding gross longs to their already positive stance on USD, taking net longs to the highest level since late April 2017. A divided FOMC, Powell’s negative to pre-commit to reduce interest rates further in the next months plus some positive headlines from the US-China trade front gave extra support to the sentiment surrounding the buck.

- GBP net shorts retreated to the lowest level since July 23 on the back of rising hopes of a soft-Brexit outcome and following the UK Supreme Court ruling on the Parliament suspension.

- The speculative community kept the positive view on JPY, although net longs receded to multi-week lows in response to auspicious developments from the US-China trade front in light of the upcoming talks early next month.