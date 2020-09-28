CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs climbed further

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on September 22nd:
- EUR net longs climbed to fresh 3-week highs, clearly opposing to the performance in the spot market, where the single currency traded on the back footing due to the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and dovish ECB-speak, leaving the level of the exchange rate in the centre of the debate.
- Net longs in the quid moved to 2-week tops, as there seems to be a ray of light in the EU-UK trade talks (which are expected to resume this week). The dovish stance of the BoE is expected to keep occasional bullish attempts in GBP limited for the time being.
- In the safe haven space, net longs in the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc edged higher, both motivated in rising concerns over the impact of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the world.
- Regarding the dollar, speculators increased their net shorts to the highest level since late November 2017 beyond 9K contracts following the latest FOMC event and the dovish message from the Fed. However, and in light of the recent rebound in the risk aversion sentiment, it is expected that the bearishness around the buck has lost some traction during last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
