CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs at multi-year highs

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on July 28th:
- Net longs in EUR reached the highest level since late December 2011 at around 157.6K contracts, helped by gross longs advancing for the fourth consecutive week vs. the choppy performance in gross shorts. The recent deal on the European Recovery Fund plus solid buying bias and the prospects of a strong recovery in the region continued to sustain the inflows into the shared currency.
- USD net shorts rose to levels last seen in early December 2017. Speculators increased their negative exposure to the buck ahead of the FOMC meeting, while the exodus from the safe haven universe and the dovish stance from the Federal Reserve kept punishing the greenback for yet another week.
- Still around the safe havens, net longs in JPY and CHF advanced to the highest level since June 9, supporting investors’ move to these safe currencies in detriment of the dollar.
- Net shorts in GBP rose to 3-week tops on the back of the resurgence of Brexit concerns, jitters surrounding the EU-UK trade negotiation and uncertainty around the UK economy post-pandemic. The sterling rose sharply soon after the cut-off date, although almost exclusive on the back of the dollar’s sell-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.