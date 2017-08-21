Central Banks: Waiting for Wyoming - ANZ

Central Banks: Waiting for Wyoming - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
The annual central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week certainly appears to be this week’s main economic event, suggests the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“The overriding theme is reportedly “Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy”. But with Yellen and Draghi both due to speak (the former on financial stability), markets will no doubt be sensitive to any discussion on upcoming policy withdrawal and what it could mean for the global liquidity cycle. More dovish language and inflation misses have seen markets pare back expectations for ongoing Fed hikes this year.”
