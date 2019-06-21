Central banks getting ready to underpin growth and inflation – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that the Central banks in the euro area and the US sent a clear signal this week that they are getting ready to step on the gas to underpin growth and inflation.
Key Quotes
“The ECB’s Mario Draghi was the first to prepare markets for a change in policy soon. At the ECB Forum in Sintra he struck a very dovish tone saying that ‘in the coming weeks, the Governing Council will deliberate how our instruments can be adapted commensurate to the severity of the risk to price stability’.”
“Disappointing growth and inflation figures, sharply falling market inflation expectations and heightened risk from the US-China trade war is behind the shift. We have changed our forecast and now look for the ECB to cut rates by 20bp, introduce a tiering system for interest rates, extend forward guidance, and restart quantitative easing (QE). This could happen in September.”
“The Fed joined the dovish choir on Wednesday. Most importantly the Fed removed that it was ‘patient’ and says ‘the Committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’ while also stating that uncertainties have increased. We continue to look for a rate cut in July and a total of 75bp of cuts in H2.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY clings to daily gains near mid-107s ahead of US data
10-year US T-bond yield rebounds following the sharp drop below 2%. Greenback fluctuates in a narrow band above 96.50 handle. Coming up: Existing home sales, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.