Central bank Governor: US may label Taiwan currency manipulator

The US may list the island as a currency manipulator, Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday.

Additional quotes

if this happens it would not be too serious and that there would be no immediate disadvantage for Taiwan.

Taiwan's trade surplus with the US is not due to FX.

US quantitative easing is a challenge for Taiwan.

Market reaction

Despite the above comments, the Taiwanese dollar (TWD) has managed to regain the lost ground and trades firmer against the US dollar.

At the time of writing, USD/TWD trades at 28.21, down 0.27% on the day, having dropped from 28.32 highs.