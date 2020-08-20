CDC's Redfield: Tide beginning to turn on Southern outbreak

CDC's Redfield says that the tide is beginning to turn on the Southern outbreak and that virus deaths in the US should start dropping next week.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has argued it is "a badge of honour" that the US has the world's highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections.

"I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better," he said at the White House.

The US has 1.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has also reported the most coronavirus deaths in the world, though on a per capita basis it ranks sixth behind the likes of Belgium, the United Kingdom and France, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Market implications

The US dollar is on the back foot as traders price in the damage implications the coronavirus has for the US economy following a set on minutes from the Federal Reserve board members which displayed strong concerns.

At the time of writing, the DXY is losing 0.28%.