CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp turning the tide or a sinking ship? Considerations for investors

Carnival Corp stocks have been on the back foot amid a gloomy market mood.

Some see CCL as a bargain amid after solving its cash problems and upbeat bookings for 2021.

Others see the whole industry as a sinking ship that will fail to recover.

Carnival Corps, trading at NYSE under CCL, dropped by over 3% on Tuesday, in line with the broader sell-off in markets. The firm's cruise ships run on oil, which has tumbled in price. Nevertheless, with ships stuck at bay, falling petrol prices are no solace.

The bigger picture is mixed. Shares have tumbled amid social distancing measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. More specifically, the high profile cases of massive outbreaks on cruise ships have weighed heavily on the industry. President Donald Trump suggested the cruise sector may receive help, but that may have to wait.

If the crisis continues for a more extended period, Carnival may struggle to recover. Even when ships return to operate, restrictions may limit the number of passengers, and many will hesitate to board these potential carriers of contagion. With such gloomy scenarios, CCL may fall below the 52-week low of $7.80.

CCL Stock Dividend

On the other hand, long-term investors point to the recent comments by the company that looks to healthy bookings for 2021 – when the crisis potentially overcome. Moreover, the firm has recently resolved its cash issues and traded at a discount in comparison to its peers.

In that scenario, the Miami-based cruise company has room to pay dividends and even continue raising them – a process it has followed in recent years.

Nevertheless, reaching the 52-week high of $56.04 seems like a steep hill to climb.