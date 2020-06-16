CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp rallies beyond $21.00, multi-day highs

Shares of Carnival Corp. are advancing around 10% to the $22.00 area.

US markets trade on a very upbeat note ahead of Powell’s testimony.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is markedly reversing Monday’s pullback and have regained the key $20.00 barrier and above on turnaround Tuesday, always bolstered by the change of heart in the risk-associated space.

Indeed, President Trump said he is planning a $1 trillion stimulus package oriented to infrastructure, while further upbeat momentum came after US Retail Sales rebounded sharply during May, well above expectations.

NYSE: CCL stays bid and closer to $22.00

CCL is advancing around 10% near the $22.00 mark, where also sits the jey 100-day SMA.

At the moment, CCL is gaining 10.85% at $21.55 and faces the next hurdle at $22.31 (100-day SMA) followed by $25.28 (monthly high Jun.8) and then $29.87 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop). On the flip side, a breach of $16.75 (low Jun.11) would aim for $15.00 (low May 22) and finally $14.53 (55-day SMA).