CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp plummets to the $22.00 area

- Shares of CCL opens well on the defensive on turnaround Tuesday.
- US markets open with moderate losses as risk rally fades.
After recording fresh 3-month tops in the $25.30 region at the beginning of the week, shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) are now shedding some ground and receding to the sub-$23.00 zone amidst the generalized bearish bias in the US markets.
Indeed, the cruise-ship company is giving away part of the recent strong gains while the bullish sentiment keeps looking for further catalysts to extend the upbeat momentum other than hopes of a firm recovery,
NYSE: CCL breaches $23.00
CCL has managed to reclaim the $25.00 neighbourhood on Monday, or new 3-month peaks. This area is also coincident with a Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop at $24.66 and the 100-day SMA.
Furthermore, CCL more than doubled its price per share since 2020 lows recorded in April around $7.80 to Monday’s tops near $25.30. That said, the next target on the upside emerges at $29.87 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop) ahead of the 200-day SMA, today at $34.72, and finally $45.04 (February's top).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
