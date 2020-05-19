CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp only needs to outshine its rivals to break above resistance

- Carnival Corp's stock price has been on the rise amid hopes for a vaccine.
- Outshining its troubled rivals may help CCL shoot higher.
- The price is nearing high resistance, and breaking above it would open the door to further gains.
You don't have to run faster than the bear to get away. You just have to run more quickly than the guy next to you" goes the old joke, and that could be relevant for Carnival Corp. The coronavirus crisis has heavily hit the cruise business, yet Carnival is best positioned to come out on top. The firm recently raised $2.5 billion, allowing it to remain afloat and ready to sail again. Its peers, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line may sink into bankruptcy.
The recent rise in the New York Stock Exchange-traded stock comes alongside a broader rally in markets due to several positive factors. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, enhanced his commitment to supporting the economy by pledging to keep rates low until American returns to full employment. A bump up in Chinese oil consumption also raised hopes, but the greatest positive driver has come from the medical front.
Moderna, a pharmaceutical company, based in Massachusets, said its initial trial for a COVID-19 vaccine was successful – the eight subjects developed antibodies for the disease. While these are only preliminary results and another a broader test begins in July, hopes for a vaccine have pushed stocks higher.
For Carnival, immunization means people would return more quickly to booking cruises. In the meantime, it may wait for its peers to struggle with its financials.=
CCL Stock Dividend
Carnival Corp has been raising its dividends throughout the years, steadily and gradually. The recent fall in its share price partially stems from fees it may be unable to pay shareholders any extra. The fresh leap reflects hope for a comeback.
The recent peak of $16.69 is critical resistance, as overcoming it would open the door to pre-coronavirus levels. New hopes could turn Monday's 15% rally into only the beginning, yet corrections cannot be ruled out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
