CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp leaps to 3-month tops near $25.00

Shares of CCL extends the upside to the $24.00 area on Monday.

US markets open on a strong note and add to Friday’s gains.

Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) are rallying more than 13% following the opening bell in Wall Street at the beginning of the week.

In fact, the cruise-ship company is adding to Friday’s upside and regains the $24.00 mark per share and above following rising hopes of a faster-than-expected recovery in the global economy, all amidst the generalized healthy note in the risk-associated complex.

NYSE: CCL in 3-month peaks

CCL has managed to reclaim the $24.00 neighbourhood on Monday, levels last traded in mid-March. This area is also coincident with an interim resistance where sits the 100-day SMA.

Furthermore, CCL more than doubled its price per share since 2020 lows recorded in April around $7.80 to today’s test of the $24.80 region. That said, the next target on the upside emerges at $29.87 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop) ahead of the 200-day SMA, today at $34.83, and finally $45.04 (February's top).