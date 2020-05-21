CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp falls amid Trump's tirades against China, has room to recover

- Carnival Corp's stocks have lagged behind others in Wednesday's equity rally.
- Further falls are awaited amid Sino-American tensions.
- CCL may lose one support line and eye the next one around $12.
Carnival Corp's shares have risen on Wednesday – but only by 0.2%, lagging behind the performance of the S&P 500, which advanced by over 1.6% amid hopes for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Equities also shrugged off doubts about Moderna's potential achievements on the road to developing a vaccine.
However, with immunization, holidaymakers may prefer to refrain from boarding a cruise ship – especially after the Princess Diamond incident. That may have weighed on Carnival's stock price.
Ahead of Thursday's opening, CCL is trading down by around 2%, below the $14 level that provided support several times in recent days. Such a slide would exceed the potential decline in the broader stock market. S&P futures are pointing to a decline of less than 1%, driven by rising Sino-American tensions.
President Donald Trump blamed China for failing to halt COVID-19 on time and also pointed his finger at Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart for a disinformation campaign. That markets an escalation, as Trump previously called Xi a "friend" – including in early January when he praised his counterpart in Beijing for dealing with coronavirus.
CCL Stock Dividend
Worsening relations between the world's largest economies implies weaker global growth, but will that hurt the affluent cruise clientele? The pre-market slide in CCL shares may be premature.
The next moves in NYSE: CCL – and its potential dividend I stem more the health front. If a cure and/or a vaccine are successfully developed and deployed, well-off, elderly folk will likely return to cruise ships.
Below $14, the next support line is at $12, which capped CCL in late April and provided support in early May.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.