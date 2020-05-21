CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp falls amid Trump's tirades against China, has room to recover

Carnival Corp's stocks have lagged behind others in Wednesday's equity rally.

Further falls are awaited amid Sino-American tensions.

CCL may lose one support line and eye the next one around $12.

Carnival Corp's shares have risen on Wednesday – but only by 0.2%, lagging behind the performance of the S&P 500, which advanced by over 1.6% amid hopes for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Equities also shrugged off doubts about Moderna's potential achievements on the road to developing a vaccine.

However, with immunization, holidaymakers may prefer to refrain from boarding a cruise ship – especially after the Princess Diamond incident. That may have weighed on Carnival's stock price.

Ahead of Thursday's opening, CCL is trading down by around 2%, below the $14 level that provided support several times in recent days. Such a slide would exceed the potential decline in the broader stock market. S&P futures are pointing to a decline of less than 1%, driven by rising Sino-American tensions.

President Donald Trump blamed China for failing to halt COVID-19 on time and also pointed his finger at Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart for a disinformation campaign. That markets an escalation, as Trump previously called Xi a "friend" – including in early January when he praised his counterpart in Beijing for dealing with coronavirus.

CCL Stock Dividend

Worsening relations between the world's largest economies implies weaker global growth, but will that hurt the affluent cruise clientele? The pre-market slide in CCL shares may be premature.

The next moves in NYSE: CCL – and its potential dividend I stem more the health front. If a cure and/or a vaccine are successfully developed and deployed, well-off, elderly folk will likely return to cruise ships.

Below $14, the next support line is at $12, which capped CCL in late April and provided support in early May.