CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp: Director boosts stake by 997% and three other reasons for the rise

Carnival Corp. shares are rising by nearly 10%, extending their recovery.

Director Randall Weisenburger has increased his stake by 997% according to an SEC filing.

Hopes for a bailout, bargain hunting, and the broad rise in markets also provide a tailwind for CCL.

Dividends may take time to materialize for all cruise companies.

Cruise ships have become infamous as closed places where coronavirus breeds and spreads quickly. It is not only leisure and luxury vessels but also a navy warship that was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Carnival Corp and its peers saw their shares tumbling, there are good reasons for the recent rise.

At the time of writing, CCL is trading some 10% higher, at $12.58, extending its gains. It is essential to note that the 52-week high was $56.04, putting the recent recovery in perspective.

Randall Weisenburger, a director at Carnival Corporation, bought 1.25 million CCL shares, multiplying his stake by nearly 11-fold. He now owns around 1.38 million shares. While Weisenburger increased his equity when the stock was changing hands at around $8, the move serves as a confidence boost.

There are three other reasons why the cruise industry, including Carnival, have been rising:

1) Hopes for a bailout: President Donald Trump included the leisure business in a list of sectors that may receive help. While this has yet to materialize, the firm backed by Republican donator Sheldon Edelson may receive some kind of support.

2) Bargain hunting: Many stocks have dropped too far, too fast, in Wall Street's "Sell everything" mode in the third week of March. After the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide liquidity, investors may have picked up shares of companies that presumably fell too much.

3) Broader market calm: After the massive sell-off and the historic surge, markets have continued rising but the mood is calmer. The current atmosphere seems to be pushing all shares higher, helping CCL among other companies from all sectors.

CCL Stock Dividend

On February 20, the firm paid out $0.50 per share, after announcing the move on January 20. The cash per share has been steadily rising in recent years, doubling within a span of five years. Back in 2013 and up to 2015, the payout was around $0.25 per share.

It is hard to see how Carnival pays another dividend shortly, as coronavirus continues hurting its business.