CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp: Director boosts stake by 997% and three other reasons for the rise

- Carnival Corp. shares are rising by nearly 10%, extending their recovery.
- Director Randall Weisenburger has increased his stake by 997% according to an SEC filing.
- Hopes for a bailout, bargain hunting, and the broad rise in markets also provide a tailwind for CCL.
- Dividends may take time to materialize for all cruise companies.
Cruise ships have become infamous as closed places where coronavirus breeds and spreads quickly. It is not only leisure and luxury vessels but also a navy warship that was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Carnival Corp and its peers saw their shares tumbling, there are good reasons for the recent rise.
At the time of writing, CCL is trading some 10% higher, at $12.58, extending its gains. It is essential to note that the 52-week high was $56.04, putting the recent recovery in perspective.
Randall Weisenburger, a director at Carnival Corporation, bought 1.25 million CCL shares, multiplying his stake by nearly 11-fold. He now owns around 1.38 million shares. While Weisenburger increased his equity when the stock was changing hands at around $8, the move serves as a confidence boost.
There are three other reasons why the cruise industry, including Carnival, have been rising:
1) Hopes for a bailout: President Donald Trump included the leisure business in a list of sectors that may receive help. While this has yet to materialize, the firm backed by Republican donator Sheldon Edelson may receive some kind of support.
2) Bargain hunting: Many stocks have dropped too far, too fast, in Wall Street's "Sell everything" mode in the third week of March. After the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide liquidity, investors may have picked up shares of companies that presumably fell too much.
3) Broader market calm: After the massive sell-off and the historic surge, markets have continued rising but the mood is calmer. The current atmosphere seems to be pushing all shares higher, helping CCL among other companies from all sectors.
CCL Stock Dividend
On February 20, the firm paid out $0.50 per share, after announcing the move on January 20. The cash per share has been steadily rising in recent years, doubling within a span of five years. Back in 2013 and up to 2015, the payout was around $0.25 per share.
It is hard to see how Carnival pays another dividend shortly, as coronavirus continues hurting its business.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs above 1.0970, amid an upbeat market mood weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD resumed its advance and approaches 1.2600, despite the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. Optimistic investors move away from the greenback.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.