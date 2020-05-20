CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp declines amid doubts about Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

- Carnival Corp stocks are declining amid doubts about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
- The cruise stock is swimming against the uptrend in stock markets.
- Investors are eager to know about future dividends.
Carnival Corp's stock price is falling and trading around $14, flirting between minor gains and minor losses. The cruise company is extending the decline it suffered on Tuesday as skepticism about a potential vaccine arose.
Stat, a scientific outlet, stated that the Cambridge, Massachusets-based firm failed to disclose enough details about the COVID19 trial – which included only eight subjects. Hopes that immunization is on the way also faded as the government agency accompanying Moderna remained silent on the topic. Some also suspected that the early announcement was only intended to push up the stock ahead of sales of new shares.
These doubts sent broader stock markets down and CCL also struggled. Without a quick vaccine, potential passengers will be reluctant to set sail on a luxury cruise that may risk their health.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 is on the rise once again, amid fresh optimism regarding the reopening of the US economy and also amid the Federal Reserve's pledge to support the economy. However, Carnival is lagging behind amid the vaccine doubts mentioned earlier.
CCL Stock Dividend
Where next for NYSE:CCL and its dividend? The firm has been paying out gradually rising dividends to its shareholders in recent years, and that is now in doubt. Further news about a vaccine – either from Moderna, Oxford University's Jenner Institute, or other pharma initiatives – may push Carnival higher.
The 52-week low was $7, and at current prices, the share is double that March trough. However, there is a long way to go until the 52-week peak of $53.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
