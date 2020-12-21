CCL Stock Price and forecast: Carnival Corp set to tumble on covid strain sell-off

NYSE: CCL is trading some 6% lower on Monday's premarket trading.

A new and contagious strain of coronavirus is weighing on market sentiment.

Carnival Corp's stock needs to hold above $20 to maintain the upside momentum.

2020 is not over yet – and nor is coronavirus, a pain for cruise companies such as Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Stock markets all over the world are tumbling as the UK reported about a new strain of COVID-19 which is potentially 70% more transmissible.

The variant is presumably responsible for the spread of the disease in London, forcing the government to announce severe Tier 4 restrictions – a level of curbs that did not exist several days ago. Moreover, several countries have acted swiftly to ban travel to and from the UK, with France going further to halt shipments.

The panic selling comes on the same day as the US begins administering Moderna's covid vaccine – one week after it began inoculating with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. Herd immunity will take time. Will investors be patient with the leisure cruise sector?

The panic selling may be exaggerated. While the new covid strain is probably more contagious – more information is needed – it is not more deadly nor vaccine resistant. Under these circumstances, several more months of hunkering down would enable the world to vaccinate and get back to normal.

CCL Stock News

NYSE: CCL is changing hands at over 6% down in Monday's premarket trade. It is sitting exactly at just above $20. The round level was a low point in late November when Carnival's equity was recovering.

Closing Monday's session above that level is critical to maintaining the upside momentum. Looking up, resistance awaits at $21.76, followed by $23.57.

